Renata Zarazua Upsets Madison Keys at US Open First Round

NEW YORK (AP) — Renata Zarazua of Mexico stunned sixth-seeded Madison Keys in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday, August 25, 2025, with a score of 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5. The match took place at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Keys struggled, committing 89 unforced errors, including 14 double-faults.

Zarazua, ranked No. 82, had previously lost in the first or second round of all eight of her Grand Slam appearances before this match. This victory marks Zarazua’s biggest win of her career, as she needed only eight winners to defeat the reigning Australian Open champion.

Despite the defeat, Keys, who won her first Grand Slam title earlier this year in January, found herself unable to replicate that success. The American player became uncharacteristically error-prone as the match progressed. She had previously led all women in three-set victories this season.

“I was really nervous coming in,” said Zarazua after her win. “But I tried to focus on my game and leave the nerves aside.” Zarazua exhibited remarkable resilience, coming back from a set and a 3-0 deficit in the second frame.

This match lasted over three hours, concluding with impressive point totals of 131 for Zarazua and 125 for Keys. Zarazua is the first Mexican woman to defeat a Top 10 player at a Grand Slam since Angelica Gavaldon achieved the feat in 1995.

Next, Zarazua will face Diane Parry, who moved on after a decisive victory against retiring Petra Kvitova.