Business
Renault Unveils New Flagship Store in Paris After Major Renovation
Paris, France — After 15 years, Jean-Baptiste and Karine, two visitors from Savoy, returned to the famous L’Atelier Renault location on Avenue des Champs-Élysées. They are excited to be among the first to see Renault’s new flagship store, opening this Wednesday, September 17, after a significant three-year renovation.
The brand’s new store replaces the previous L’Atelier Renault and features a modern design aimed at enhancing customer experience. The glass facade was slightly opened just days before the grand opening, allowing eager visitors a sneak peek inside.
Nono, a Portuguese tourist and big fan of Renault, shared his first impressions: “The interior is very modern and impressive.” His enthusiasm was echoed by Arnaud, a car enthusiast from Normandy, who was already experimenting with the store’s digital tools. He praised the unique architectural design, describing it as “in the shape of a car circuit.”
This new flagship store signifies Renault’s renewed focus on engaging customers and adapting to the digital age, setting expectations high as they prepare to welcome more fans in the coming days.
