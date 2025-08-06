Entertainment
Renee Rapp Announces New Shows for European Bite Me Tour
London, England – Renee Rapp is expanding her UK and European leg of the Bite Me Tour due to high demand. The alt-pop artist from North Carolina will perform at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on March 20, 2026, adding a second night after her already scheduled performance on March 19. Additionally, a new show has been confirmed at Dublin‘s 3Arena for March 22.
Tickets for these new dates are set to go on sale this Friday, August 8, at 10 a.m. The tour also includes arena performances in cities like Antwerp, Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, and Manchester from March 11 to 18, 2026.
British singer-songwriter Absolutely will provide support on all dates of the tour. Tickets for previously confirmed shows are currently available.
The UK and European leg will follow Rapp’s North American tour that kicks off this fall, featuring special guests Ravyn Lenae and Syd on select dates. Tickets for those shows are also on sale now.
Rapp’s tour shares its name with her recently released sophomore album, ‘BITE ME’. The follow-up to her 2023 album ‘Snow Angel’ includes several new singles.
Upcoming tour dates include performances from August 2025 in Los Angeles to October 2025 in Charlotte, followed by the European leg in March 2026.
Recent Posts
- Dodgers Host Cardinals in Anticipated Wednesday Matchup
- Renee Rapp Announces New Shows for European Bite Me Tour
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce House Hunt in Northeast Ohio
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $426 Million After No Winner
- Flood Watches Issued as Rain Hits Georgia and Colorado
- MLB Trade Deadline Analysis: Who Helped and Who Hurt Their Chances
- Uber’s Growth Strategy With Autonomous Technology Transforms Its Business Model
- Above-Average Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected Despite Slow Start
- New Connections: Sports Edition Puzzle Challenges Fans Daily
- Seattle Kraken Mascot’s Close Call with Bear During Video Shoot
- Wildfires Cause Dire Air Quality Alerts Across the U.S.
- North Carolina Lottery Draw Results for August 5, 2025
- Trump Mixes Up Cabinet Members During White House Event
- Heat Wave Returns Amid Hurricane Preparedness Week in Myrtle Beach
- Website Access Issues Reported for Users Worldwide
- Former WBZ-TV Anchor Sues for $4 Million Over Discrimination Claims
- Japanese Pro Baseball Captures Data-Driven Broadcast Breakthrough
- Olivia Rodrigo Concludes Tour by Giving Away Her Rings
- Gen Z Intern Sparks Debate Over Unconventional Vacation Request
- Winning Numbers Announced for Iowa Pick 4 Evening Lottery