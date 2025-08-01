Reneé Rapp’s New Album ‘Bite Me’ Celebrates Chaos and Confidence

Los Angeles, CA — Reneé Rapp has transformed her music style with her second album, “Bite Me,” released on August 1, 2025. The album, a vibrant 33-minute celebration, contrasts sharply with her earlier work, diving into themes of sex, fame, and rock and roll.

After her acclaimed debut album “Snow Angel,” Rapp embraces a bolder persona in “Bite Me.” She channels her experiences in Hollywood, focusing on wild parties and chaotic relationships. The album features catchy tracks like “Kiss It Kiss It” which showcases her daring lyricism. “If I can’t be happy, then at least I’m hot,” she declares, setting the tone for the project.

Rapp, who first gained fame in the Broadway production of “Mean Girls,” shows a newfound confidence in her music. She remarks, “I took my sex life with me, now that show ain’t fuckin.'” This statement reflects her shift from vulnerability in “Snow Angel” to embracing a carefree, hedonistic lifestyle.

The album boasts production from notable collaborators like Omer Fedi and Ryan Tedder, blending elements of ’90s grunge with contemporary pop. Tracks such as “Leave Me Alone” and “Mad” highlight her playful yet confrontational lyrics, revealing her internal struggles with past relationships.

In her song “At Least I’m Hot,” Rapp collaborates with her real-life partner, adding a personal touch to the album. Their chemistry radiates through their playful banter, making the track a standout moment.

Rapp continues to explore tumultuous relationship dynamics with songs like “Why Is She Still Here?” and “You’d Like That Wouldn’t You,” where she balances humor and heartbreak. Each song is packed with memorable one-liners and unapologetic confessions, drawing listeners into her vibrant world.

The closing piano ballad, “That’s So Funny,” offers a glimpse of her emotional depth amidst the high-energy anthems. Rapp sings with a mix of vengeance and humor, further illustrating her growth as an artist.

“I wanted to love this album. I wanted to be proud of myself, no matter what anybody else thought,” Rapp shared in a recent interview. “Bite Me” marks a significant evolution in her music career, where chaos and authenticity reign supreme. As she puts it, “This isn’t about being the perfect pop girl. It’s about being real — even when that’s messy.” The album encapsulates Rapp’s transformation into a bold voice in pop music.