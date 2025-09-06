Entertainment
Reneé Rapp Responds to Betty Who’s Controversial Comments on Sexuality
LOS ANGELES, CA – Reneé Rapp, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter and star of Broadway’s Mean Girls, has spoken out following comments made by Australian singer Betty Who regarding her sexual orientation. In a recent interview, Rapp emphasized that she is “not ending up with a man” and criticized the ongoing speculation around her identity.
Rapp’s statement comes after Betty Who suggested on the Made It Out podcast that she would hold space for Rapp to date a man ten years in the future. Rapp, who identifies as a lesbian and is in a relationship with musician Towa Bird, firmly responded, “The hot takes are getting kind of crazy. I’m very publicly in a very loving relationship with a woman. What makes you think I’m gonna end up with a man?”
Since rising to fame with her role in Mean Girls and her debut album Snow Angel, Rapp has embraced her identity, often addressing her experiences as a queer artist. “I had a gun to my own head and I was like, ‘Tell me what you are, right the fuck now,’” she recalled about her journey of self-identity.
Betty Who’s remarks have sparked backlash, with many advocates criticizing her comments as dismissive of Rapp’s established identity. Following the uproar, Who issued an apology via Instagram, acknowledging that her language had unintentionally reinforced harmful ideas about fluidity within the lesbian community.
Rapp expressed confusion over other people’s perceptions of her identity, saying, “Just focus on yourself. Don’t bring my big fucking lesbian name into your mouth and into this drama.” She added that the public should understand that every individual’s journey is unique and that speculation can be harmful.
As Rapp prepares for her upcoming tour, she remains committed to celebrating her sexuality through her music and personal experiences. “I care about how the music makes me feel, and I care about how the music makes other people feel,” she stated, looking forward to connecting with fans on the road.
Rapp’s comments highlight the ongoing conversation about identity within the LGBTQ+ community and remind listeners about the importance of respecting individuals’ self-identifications.
