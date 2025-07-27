Reneé Rapp Talks Music, Burnout, and New Album “Bite Me”

London, England — Pop star and actress Reneé Rapp is opening up about her career during an interview filled with laughter and candid remarks. Known for her bold personality, Rapp, 25, shared insights on her journey as she promotes her new album, “Bite Me.” The singer was in London for a series of live shows when she spilled water during the interview, setting the tone for a light-hearted exchange.

“You literally have tissues with you? I’m so impressed,” Rapp said, commenting on the preparedness of her interviewer. This playful interaction reflects her approachable personality, which fans have come to love. Rapp built her fame from her role as Regina George in the film adaptation of “Mean Girls,” a character she portrayed on Broadway. Her unfiltered nature became evident during the film’s press tour, where she made headlines with her candid remarks.

Rapp’s latest single, “Leave Me Alone,” showcases her frustrations with industry expectations, which she describes as overwhelming. “I started panicking. I was like, ‘Holy crap, how am I gonna do that?’ because I was really, really, really depressed last year,” she confessed. Despite these challenges, Rapp persevered, fueled by a sense of responsibility to her fans and creative desires.

She also discussed the support of her girlfriend, Towa Bird. Rapp said, “Not only is she my best friend and my most trusted confidant, but also she wants me to win just as much as I want her to win.” This bond seems to provide her with the strength to navigate the pressures of fame and the music industry.

As she moves forward with her album, Rapp reflected on her evolution as an artist transitioning from theater to pop music. “Being a theatre girl, transitioning to pop music can be really difficult,” she admitted. The upcoming UK tour next March is something she looks forward to, hoping to reconnect with that initial joy in performing.

Ultimately, Rapp’s journey illustrates both the joys and struggles of young artists facing expectations in a fast-paced industry. Her story resonates as she continues to carve out a space for authenticity in the entertainment world.