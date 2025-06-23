Renee Rapp Teases Potential Tour with Social Media Callback

LOS ANGELES, CA — Renee Rapp appears to be teasing an upcoming tour through a series of pop culture-inspired social media posts. These posts reference early 2000s tabloids and hint at live dates from September 23 to October 29

The social media campaign includes a soundbite from Justin Timberlake, who once expressed concern that personal controversies could ruin his tour. Allegedly, Timberlake said, “This is going to ruin the tour,” after some unexpected news surfaced regarding his plans.

Rapp has creatively incorporated this soundbite into images that feature her posing in front of newspaper stands while captioning them with, “This is going to ruin the tour,” as behind her, headlines feature phrases like, “That’s a Rapp!” and mention Rapp’s travel plans for the fall.

Fans are excitedly speculating what these posts mean for Rapp’s future, especially considering the captions suggest that the dates might align with a forthcoming tour. “These vacation dates are starting to look suspiciously like tour stops,” one caption reads, urging followers to question whether Rapp will be performing in their cities.

Rapp’s upcoming album, titled ‘Bite Me’, is set for release on August 1 through Interscope Records in the U.S. and Polydor in the U.K. This new music is being teased just as fans are eagerly awaiting tour details.

Fans first got a taste of this new era with her single, “Leave Me Alone,” which features bold and rebellious lyrics. Rapp continues to engage her audience by not only teasing her music but also filling her social platforms with hints about her potential live shows.

“It’s thrilling to think about what’s next,” Rapp wrote. “Prepare yourself for big surprises coming your way!”