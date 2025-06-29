Entertainment
Renée Zellweger, Nicole Kidman in Friendly Feud Over Colin Firth
LOS ANGELES, CA — Renée Zellweger and Nicole Kidman, longtime friends and co-stars, find themselves in an unexpected competition over British actor Colin Firth. The tension arose as both actresses have expressed interest in casting him in their upcoming film projects.
A source told RadarOnline.com that, while both women want Firth for their respective films, he is only available for one. “Renée and Nicole both want Colin to star in their next projects,” the confidante revealed.
Firth, known for roles in the ‘Bridget Jones’ series, now faces a difficult decision. “Of course Colin has been on cloud nine being feted by two of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, but the situation has also put the poor actor in an awkward spot,” another insider explained.
Kidman plans to star alongside Firth in a film adaptation of Thomas Hardy‘s novel “Tess of the d’Urbervilles.” Meanwhile, Zellweger hopes to reunite with Firth after his character’s demise in the fourth ‘Bridget Jones’ movie.
Despite the friendly rivalry, sources state that both actresses respect each other, though professional pride complicates the situation. “This isn’t a comfortable situation for Nicole and Renée either, but neither of them is backing down,” noted a source.
The dynamics of this casting rivalry highlight the pressures faced by both actresses, who are accustomed to achieving their goals in the competitive world of Hollywood.
