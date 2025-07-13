Rennes, France – The Stade Rennais youth academy continues to excel in producing not just skilled footballers, but well-rounded individuals. For the third consecutive year, the club ranks high in a youth development evaluation based on five crucial criteria, including professional training, first-team playtime, national selections, European representation, and academic success.

Rennes boasts an impressive 100% pass rate for the BAC, a stark contrast to other clubs where rates can drop below 50%. This commitment to education goes hand in hand with the club’s mission to nurture both the mind and body of young players.

Désiré Doué, a homegrown talent born in Angers but raised in Rennes, joined the academy at just six years old. His coaches have frequently noted his maturity and intelligence, setting him apart from peers. Philippe Debray, head of ETP Odorico, remarked, “He’s capable of planning ahead with intelligence and humility.” Doué even excelled in his philosophy exam, scoring 13 out of 20, unlike many peers who drifted through as they had already secured their BAC.

Former coach Pierre-Emmanuel Bourdeau described Doué as mentally strong and focused on success. Bourdeau observed his dedication, stating that Doué spent entire days at the club, increasingly immersed in his training and development. Among the most exceptional talents he has coached at Rennes, Doué ranks alongside players like Ousmane Dembélé.

Others from Doué’s generation, including Jérémy Jacquet and Mathys Tel, also emerged as standout players. All four are now national team prospects, and Doué has reached the senior team. Bourdeau highlighted their maturity early on, suggesting that they were ahead in mindset and conversation.

Doué’s success can also be attributed to his supportive family environment. Laurent Viaud, who coached him in U19, praised his parents for providing stability and wise guidance. The club’s practice of promoting young talents further enhances their development, although caution is taken to avoid overwhelming them.

For Doué, the importance of teamwork became clear during a match in April 2023, where he was substituted just 17 minutes after coming on. This moment served as a turning point, emphasizing the need to align his skills with the team’s collective goals. Bourdeau noted that this incident resonated with Doué, contributing to his growth as a player.

A victory tonight in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Chelsea could further mark Doué’s journey as a talented player forged in Rennes’ nurturing environment.