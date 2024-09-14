Renowned Ballerina Michaela DePrince Passes Away at 29

Michaela DePrince, a Sierra Leonean-American ballerina known for her inspiring journey from war-torn Sierra Leone to the global ballet stage, has passed away at the age of 29. The announcement of her untimely death was made via her Instagram, though the exact cause remains undisclosed.

Born Mabinty Bangura in Sierra Leone, DePrince faced significant hardships from a young age. Her father was killed by rebels during the civil war, and her mother died shortly after from illness. Left at an orphanage, DePrince endured mistreatment due to a skin condition called vitiligo. Despite these adversities, her passion for dance began in her early childhood, inspired by a magazine photograph of a ballerina.

In 1999, DePrince, along with other orphaned children, was adopted by an American family, which marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life. Her adoptive parents nurtured her dreams, providing her with the opportunity to study ballet. She faced racial discrimination in the ballet industry but remained resilient, determined to succeed.

DePrince trained at the prestigious Rock School for Dance Education, later becoming the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem. She gained widespread recognition after being featured in the 2011 documentary “First Position” and went on to perform with renowned institutions like the Dutch National Ballet and the Boston Ballet.

Beyond her celebrated dance career, DePrince was an advocate for inclusivity in ballet, emphasizing the need for more opportunities for dancers of color. She expressed a strong desire to give back to her homeland, with plans to open a school for the arts in Sierra Leone.

DePrince also served as an ambassador for War Child, an organization dedicated to helping children in conflict zones. Her family has requested donations to this organization in lieu of flowers, allowing her humanitarian work to continue.