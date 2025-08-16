Renowned Films: Revolutionizing Unscripted Content on Both Sides of the Atlantic

Los Angeles, CA

Renowned Films is making waves in the unscripted television industry by focusing on high-profile figures like Elvis Presley and Jeffrey Dahmer. Founded in 2012, the production company operates between London and Los Angeles, concentrating on fast development cycles and access-led storytelling to engage younger audiences.

CEO Max Welch, president Duane Jones, and COO Tim Withers have combined their talents to craft a unique business model that bypasses traditional studio deals. Jones, a former BBC radio host, emphasizes the importance of innovative content creation, stating, “Content is king, and I’ve always had my eye on creating content.” Their approach has proven successful with shows like “Making Manson,” “Loving Elvis,” and “My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes.”

Jones notes that their diverse backgrounds bring varied perspectives to the table. “We are all very different individually, but I think our purpose was to meet and to create Renowned and make content with a voice,” he said. The trio started their journey while still in university, keen to build a production company without the constraints of industry norms.

The first major show came just six months after they founded Renowned, revealing behind-the-scenes insights into top soccer players in the U.K. Their formula centers around fresh, factual entertainment aimed at young audiences. Welch explains, “We were making the most of new technology that was coming out, producing something that looked really high-end on next to nothing.”

Bootstrapping has been key to their success. They worked in cafes and borrowed spaces to produce their early projects. Jones laughingly recalled how they turned a bookstore cafe into an office space by purchasing books and returning them after meetings. “We just learned how to do things by instinct,” he said.

Despite their youth, the team faced skepticism during pitches with industry veterans. “They were expecting a bunch of 50-year-old guys,” Withers recalled. Their confidence and unique concepts quickly won over network executives.

Success attracted investment, with Channel 4 backing Renowned in 2015. The company adapted to a changing industry landscape, moving beyond the U.K. to collaborate with networks in the U.S. in 2018. Their show “Million Dollar Rooftops” on Bravo exemplified their innovative approach, as they self-funded the pilot before pitching.

Striving to remain adaptable, the team learned to tackle challenges posed by the COVID pandemic by reducing overhead costs and streamlining post-production. According to Withers, “We just sort of looked at each other and said, ‘Why are we spending so much on real estate?’”

Renowned’s success has been bolstered by its willingness to explore various genres, with a significant focus on true crime. Welch argues that their effective storytelling hinges on access and relevance—a commitment to providing audiences with content that resonates. “We try to find an iconic story or a crazy story, get the access…to make a show, to use a phrase that we’ve come up with, undownturnable,” he said.

As Renowned continues to evolve, the leaders express a commitment to maintaining variety in their projects. “The industry is always evolving, so we’re always going to be evolving with it,” Withers said. The company aims to keep producing content that resonates with younger viewers, committing to a future full of fresh ideas and engaging narratives.