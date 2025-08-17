Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date Announced

Los Angeles, CA — The release date and time for Season 4, Episode 8 of the popular anime series Rent-A-Girlfriend has been announced. The new episode will premiere on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT), 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), and 10:30 p.m. Japanese Standard Time (JST).

In the previous episode titled “Hawaiians and Girlfriend,” main character Kazuya Kinoshita expresses concern over the unexpected presence of Mami on his Hawaiian vacation. Driven by curiosity, Kazuya learns from his friend Nagomi that she invited Mami along. As the trip unfolds, both Kazuya and Chizuru suspect that Mami has ulterior motives.

As tension builds, Kazuya attempts to confess his feelings to Chizuru, but he is interrupted when she hastily leaves for the washroom. Meanwhile, Chizuru and Ruka enjoy their time at a water park, adding to the romantic comedy’s charm.

Fans can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll, the streaming service dedicated to anime and Japanese pop culture. Crunchyroll is a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex.

Rent-A-Girlfriend follows Kazuya, a college student who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, engages in a rental relationship with Chizuru, whom he starts to develop real feelings for. The series is based on the manga by Reiji Miyajima and has captured audiences with its blend of romance and humor.

The official synopsis of Rent-A-Girlfriend describes Kazuya as a 20-year-old college student who resorts to renting a girlfriend after a breakup. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Chizuru, leading to a series of comedic and heartfelt events.