News
I-244 Reopens After Serious Crash Injures Multiple People
TULSA, Okla. – A serious crash on westbound Interstate 244 in Tulsa left multiple people injured on Sunday afternoon. The collision occurred near Memorial Drive and led to the closure of all westbound lanes.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that the lane closure began at approximately 3:22 p.m. Traffic was diverted onto OK-11 westbound as officials worked to manage the situation and reopen at least one lane.
As emergency responders arrived on the scene, the extent and number of injuries remained unclear. Witnesses described the incident as a significant rollover crash that resulted in a chaotic scene on the busy highway.
No estimated time for reopening the affected lanes was provided as of the latest reports. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash and urge caution for drivers in the area.
This is a developing story, and updates will be issued as new information becomes available.
