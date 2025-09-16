Politics
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Compares Trump’s Police to Slave Patrols
Washington, D.C. — Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, recently drew a controversial comparison between the police tactics under President Donald Trump and the slave patrols of the antebellum South. Crockett made her remarks during an interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on Sunday.
In the interview, Velshi questioned how supporters of Trump perceive what he describes as a necessary crackdown on crime amidst concerns over accountability and civil liberties. Crockett responded by asserting, ‘There is no accountability. And it’s going after its American people, right?’
Crockett insisted that no American wants to feel unsafe, regardless of political affiliation. She argues that to enhance safety, it is vital to rely on intelligence and data rather than fear-based tactics, stating, ‘We’re not looking at the facts.’
The congresswoman further elaborated on her concerns by referencing societal memes related to a “purge,” indicating a troubling climate surrounding policing. ‘If you know the history of policing in this country, then you understand that they were born out of slave patrols,’ she said.
Crockett also expressed alarm over a recent Supreme Court decision that permits Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to profile suspects based on the language being spoken. She remarked, ‘It’s almost like you can just go grab them up — that is what they’re saying. And that is a problem.’
Wrapping up her statements, Crockett emphasized the need for teaching American history comprehensively, including Black history, to prevent the recurrence of past mistakes. ‘It is a shame that we are relitigating this and we are going to have to fix it again,’ she concluded.
Recent Posts
- Cardi B Reveals Star-Studded Collaborators for New Album ‘Am I the Drama?’
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting in Son’s Film Anemone
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight