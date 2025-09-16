Rep. Jasmine Crockett Compares Trump’s Police to Slave Patrols

Washington, D.C. — Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, recently drew a controversial comparison between the police tactics under President Donald Trump and the slave patrols of the antebellum South. Crockett made her remarks during an interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on Sunday.

In the interview, Velshi questioned how supporters of Trump perceive what he describes as a necessary crackdown on crime amidst concerns over accountability and civil liberties. Crockett responded by asserting, ‘There is no accountability. And it’s going after its American people, right?’

Crockett insisted that no American wants to feel unsafe, regardless of political affiliation. She argues that to enhance safety, it is vital to rely on intelligence and data rather than fear-based tactics, stating, ‘We’re not looking at the facts.’

The congresswoman further elaborated on her concerns by referencing societal memes related to a “purge,” indicating a troubling climate surrounding policing. ‘If you know the history of policing in this country, then you understand that they were born out of slave patrols,’ she said.

Crockett also expressed alarm over a recent Supreme Court decision that permits Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to profile suspects based on the language being spoken. She remarked, ‘It’s almost like you can just go grab them up — that is what they’re saying. And that is a problem.’

Wrapping up her statements, Crockett emphasized the need for teaching American history comprehensively, including Black history, to prevent the recurrence of past mistakes. ‘It is a shame that we are relitigating this and we are going to have to fix it again,’ she concluded.