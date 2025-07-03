Rep. Josh Riley Opposes Central Hudson Rate Increase Proposal

KINGSTON, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Josh Riley filed an official opposition response to a rate increase proposal by Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. on July 2, 2025. The proposal, if approved, would allow the utility to raise its rates for three consecutive years.

Riley, a Democrat representing New York‘s 19th Congressional District, expressed his concerns in a statement submitted to the Public Service Commission. He emphasized that such a rate increase would burden consumers already struggling with high utility costs.

Riley stated, “Allowing Central Hudson to increase its rates consecutively for three years would exacerbate financial hardships for families across our district. We need to prioritize the needs of consumers, not the profits of utility companies.”

Central Hudson has argued that the proposed increases are necessary to fund infrastructure improvements and maintain reliable service. However, the timing of the proposal raises questions amid ongoing inflation and economic uncertainty affecting many households.

The Public Service Commission is expected to review the proposal and make a decision in the coming months. If approved, this would mark the first multi-year rate hike for Central Hudson in several years.

Riley’s response reflects mounting concerns from local residents and consumer advocacy groups who are worried about the financial impact of increased utility rates. A public hearing will be scheduled to gather feedback from the community before a final decision is made.