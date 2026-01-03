Rep. Khanna Calls for Faster Release of Epstein Files

Washington, D.C. — Representative Ro Khanna of California criticized the Justice Department for its delay in releasing documents related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. The department missed an important legal deadline two weeks ago to disclose the full set of unclassified files.

“The Justice Department should have anticipated the challenges posed by the large volume of files,” Khanna said in a recent interview with NPR. He was addressing concerns that have emerged after the incomplete release of the Epstein files, particularly in light of bipartisan calls for accountability.

Khanna, who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act along with Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, stressed that they are not just focused on the delay. Instead, they are more concerned with the critical documents that the department has yet to release. “We want to see the survivors’ statements to the FBI, where they name other rich and powerful men who abused them or who covered up the crimes,” he added.

In his interview on NPR’s Morning Edition, Khanna emphasized the necessity for transparency in the release of these documents. He reiterated that the public deserves access to the complete records, especially those that include draft prosecution memos. These memos could shed light on how numerous individuals may have been involved in the cover-up and abuse.

Discussions of potential congressional actions to speed up the release process were also mentioned, focusing on ensuring that the vital information is made accessible to the public without unnecessary delays.

Khanna concluded by urging the Justice Department to act swiftly as more voices demand transparency in this high-profile case.