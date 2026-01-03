Politics
Rep. Khanna Calls for Faster Release of Epstein Files
Washington, D.C. — Representative Ro Khanna of California criticized the Justice Department for its delay in releasing documents related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. The department missed an important legal deadline two weeks ago to disclose the full set of unclassified files.
“The Justice Department should have anticipated the challenges posed by the large volume of files,” Khanna said in a recent interview with NPR. He was addressing concerns that have emerged after the incomplete release of the Epstein files, particularly in light of bipartisan calls for accountability.
Khanna, who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act along with Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, stressed that they are not just focused on the delay. Instead, they are more concerned with the critical documents that the department has yet to release. “We want to see the survivors’ statements to the FBI, where they name other rich and powerful men who abused them or who covered up the crimes,” he added.
In his interview on NPR’s Morning Edition, Khanna emphasized the necessity for transparency in the release of these documents. He reiterated that the public deserves access to the complete records, especially those that include draft prosecution memos. These memos could shed light on how numerous individuals may have been involved in the cover-up and abuse.
Discussions of potential congressional actions to speed up the release process were also mentioned, focusing on ensuring that the vital information is made accessible to the public without unnecessary delays.
Khanna concluded by urging the Justice Department to act swiftly as more voices demand transparency in this high-profile case.
Recent Posts
- Spurs Face Trail Blazers Without Wembanyama on Saturday Night
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Explores New Gamora’s Journey
- Saints to Face Falcons in Season Finale Showdown
- New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in January 2026
- Must-Watch Films Streaming This Weekend: January 2026 Guide
- Calgary Flames Host Nashville Predators in Key Matchup
- Billy Bob Thornton Shocks Fans with Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Landman’
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh