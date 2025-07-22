Rep. Luna Refers Fed Chair Powell for Criminal Charges

Washington, D.C. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has formally referred Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged criminal charges, accusing him of perjury on two occasions. This referral comes amid calls from conservative allies of former President Donald Trump for Powell’s removal before the end of his term in mid-2026.

Luna’s accusations are detailed in a letter to the DOJ, obtained by Fox News Digital. She claims Powell lied during his testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on June 25, 2025. Specifically, she alleges he made false statements regarding the renovations at the Federal Reserve’s Eccles Building, claiming they included luxurious amenities and poor maintenance.

In the same letter, Luna criticized Powell for describing changes that increased the renovation’s cost from $1.9 billion to $2.5 billion as minor. She noted that congressional investigators determined the scope of the project significantly outweighed any minor changes Powell suggested.

Powell’s statements about the cost increases being necessary for construction simplicity have also come under fire. Luna argues the actual project plans, which include a VIP dining room and premium finishes, contradict his public claims. She emphasized that documentation submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission shows the complexity of the project.

Last week, Luna indicated on social media that she would take this step against Powell. Perjury can lead to significant legal penalties, including up to five years in prison.

In response to the allegations, Powell has denied any wrongdoing and has called for an official probe into the renovation project costs. The Federal Reserve’s website now includes a video tour of the Eccles Building renovations.

While Luna has expressed her belief that Trump might soon fire Powell, the former president has previously stated it would be “highly unlikely” to happen, given concerns over market instability amidst Powell’s leadership.