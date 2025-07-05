Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Congressman Mark Green of Tennessee officially announced his resignation on July 4, 2025, marking the end of his term as representative of the 7th District and chairman of the Homeland Security Committee.

Green, a Republican, expressed his emotions in a heartfelt farewell message stating, “It’s with a heavy heart that I say farewell. To my constituents across Tennessee’s 7th District—thank you. The trust you put in me is humbling. I will look back fondly on my years of serving as your voice in Washington.”

Last month, Green had revealed his retirement plans but had not set a specific resignation date until now. He had previously reconsidered retirement in 2024 after significant encouragement from constituents and colleagues, along with support from former President Donald Trump.

His last vote in Congress was cast on July 3, 2025, in favor of President Trump’s spending bill known as the “one Big Beautiful Bill.” Reflecting on his time in office, Green noted he started with a passion to serve veterans, led the impeachment of a cabinet member, and concluded his term focusing on border security.

Green has served in the House since 2019, also holding a background as a combat veteran, emergency room doctor, and former state senator. He indicated plans to start a new venture in the private sector following his departure from Congress.

In light of Green’s resignation, Governor Bill Lee is expected to announce a special election within ten days to fill the vacated seat, with primaries and general elections scheduled shortly thereafter.