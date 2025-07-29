Rep. Mike Collins Launches Senate Bid Against Jon Ossoff in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Monday, challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff. Collins’s bid is considered crucial for the GOP as it seeks to expand its Senate majority in the upcoming midterm elections.

In his campaign launch, Collins criticized Ossoff, claiming he does not represent Georgia‘s values. “He’s voted to raise taxes on Georgia families, supercharge inflation, open our Southern Border, and allow men to play women’s sports,” Collins stated. He emphasized the need for Georgians to take back this Senate seat and support President Trump’s America First agenda.

Collins, who has served in Congress for two terms representing Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, previously signaled his intent to run earlier last week. As a businessman and conservative lawmaker, he is the son of the late Rep. Mac Collins. He shared a social media post that hinted at his campaign launch with the message, “Tires kicked. Fueling up,” along with a video featuring Trump endorsing him.

Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey criticized Collins, calling him a “MAGA extremist” and listing his stances on issues such as Social Security, Medicaid cuts, and a federal abortion ban. Bailey argued that Collins is out of touch with Georgia voters as Republicans compete in the primary.

Collins has long been a supporter of Trump, actively campaigning for him in key early-voting states during the previous presidential election. His political strategy includes positioning himself as a strong advocate of the Trump agenda. A Republican consultant noted that Collins aims to embody the “America First fighter” ethos.

Other Republicans considering a 2026 Senate run include Rep. Buddy Carter and former football coach Derek Dooley, the latter being closely tied to Governor Brian Kemp. However, tensions have arisen between Kemp and Trump’s political team over candidate endorsements and campaign strategies.

As the political landscape shifts, Collins’s campaign announcement puts him in direct competition with Ossoff, who is seen as vulnerable in the Senate race. The final developments of this race will unfold leading up to November 2026.