Rep. Mike Lawler Opts for House Reelection, Avoids Governor Race

ALBANY, NY – Rep. Mike Lawler announced Wednesday that he will not run for governor of New York and will instead seek reelection for his Hudson Valley congressional seat. Lawler, a Republican, confirmed his decision to The Post early Wednesday.

After months of speculation about a potential campaign against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, Lawler emphasized the importance of focusing on his current position. He stated, “I’ve decided the right thing to do for me, my family and my district is to run for reelection.”

Appearing on “Fox & Friends,” Lawler expressed confidence in his record, saying, “I’m proud to run for reelection on my record and win next November and keep the House Republican majority.”

Lawler has gained prominence among New York Republicans since defeating incumbent Democratic Representative Sean Patrick Maloney in 2022. He was notably the only New York Republican to be reelected in 2024, despite being in a district that also supported Vice President Kamala Harris.

His announcement follows a meeting with former President Donald Trump last week. Lawler commented on the Democratic Party’s internal challenges, particularly highlighting the nomination of Zohran Mamdani for New York City Mayor. He remarked on the anxiety among Democratic leaders, noting, “They understand this is a disaster. Not only for Democrats, but for the country.”

Kathy Hochul quickly responded to Lawler’s announcement, suggesting it was predictable he would not face her in a gubernatorial race. “Of course he doesn’t have the spine to face me,” she stated.

Lawler’s decision opens the door for Rep. Elise Stefanik, another Republican who has shown interest in the gubernatorial nomination. Stefanik commented in a statement that she would make a final decision after the November elections. “I am grateful for the outpouring of support across our great state from Republicans, Independents, and Democrats who know it is our last best chance to Save New York,” she said.