Politics
Rep. Raskin Unveils Reports on January 6 Attack Ahead of Anniversary
Washington, D.C. (January 5, 2026)—Today, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, released two new reports ahead of the fifth anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The first report, titled “Where Are They Now,” examines the coup plotters and violent rioters who attacked the Capitol at the urging of former President Donald Trump. The report also looks at the efforts of patriotic Americans who defended democracy during this unprecedented event.
“Where are we now as a society five years after January 6th?” Raskin asked in the report’s foreword. He emphasized the importance of understanding the post-attack lives of both the perpetrators and defenders of the Constitution. Raskin noted that the report profiles the careers of some key individuals involved in the events of that day, including those who received pardons from Trump.
Raskin stated, “Readers will judge for themselves the meaning of these different stories and their implications for the American future.”
The second report focuses on the public safety implications of Trump’s sweeping pardons, covering the crimes committed by some rioters, which include serious offenses like assault, kidnapping, and drug trafficking. Raskin pointed out that Trump’s pardons allowed these criminals to reintegrate into communities across America.
As the reports detail, Trump also appointed individuals associated with the January 6 attack to significant positions within his administration, raising concerns about long-term impacts on governance.
The Judiciary Committee Democrats also released a quick guide aimed at countering false narratives that downplay the events of January 6 and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Links to read the full reports and additional resources were provided in the announcement.
