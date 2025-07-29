Rep. Tim Burchett Hospitalized After Horse Kick Injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) was hospitalized on Sunday after a horse kicked him in the chest while he was working on his farm. According to his office, Burchett suffered a broken rib and bruising but has since returned to his usual schedule.

Will Garrett, a spokesperson for Burchett, confirmed that the congressman has not missed any commitments since the incident. “While working on his farm over the weekend, Congressman Burchett was accidentally kicked by a horse. He suffered a broken rib and bruising but hasn’t missed a beat,” Garrett said.

Burchett’s wife transported him to the hospital, where he was examined and released the same day. Following his release, he maintained a full schedule meeting constituents and party officials in his Knoxville-based district, despite Congress being on recess for August.

<p“Burchett spoke in Maury County last night and has a full slate of district events throughout the week,” Garrett noted. “There have been no changes to his schedule.”

This isn’t the first injury for Burchett. In 2012, while serving as the mayor of Knox County, he was injured in a motorcycle crash after his back tire blew out.