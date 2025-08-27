Business
Repeated Errors Lead to Request Processing Failures
LOS ANGELES, CA — Users of Realtor.com have encountered repeated processing failures when submitting requests. The website displayed error messages that instruct users to note their reference IDs for support.
Many users reported that their requests could not be processed, providing them with unique reference IDs such as e8a4447c-2628-4d14-9527-fb7a4d0c2cb6. Users are advised to contact [email protected] if the issue continues.
Other reference IDs included 5b1ab922-6fd2-4c7a-9941-ce394d0bcaf1 and 3da53efe-5399-4c13-8ad0-663107287a8d. Alerts also mentioned a reference ID of b9cec273-ffea-4e16-aa54-5fc931ce7312.
The site apologized for the inconvenience but did not provide specific details about the cause of the errors. Users are left waiting for a resolution.
