Report for America Celebrates 100,000 Local Stories Generated by Journalists

NEW YORK, NY — Report for America is celebrating a major milestone this summer: the 100,000th story produced by journalists placed in local newsrooms across the United States. This initiative, launched eight years ago, has seen about 750 journalists work in approximately 430 newsrooms in every state.

According to the organization, these stories have not only increased the volume of local news but also enhanced community engagement, providing crucial information about local governance, community resources, and social issues. “Local news is essential for a vibrant democracy and informed citizenship,” said Kim Kleman, executive director of Report for America.

Since its inception, Report for America has invested over $36.5 million in journalism by training and mentoring new talent, while subsidizing their salaries for up to three years. The organization collaborates with newsrooms to identify news gaps and recruit skilled journalists who can fill those voids.

The program encourages newsrooms to adapt to the changing media landscape. “We’ve observed that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all business model for local news,” Kleman said. “Success comes from being flexible and responsive to community needs, whether through TikTok feeds, email newsletters, or traditional newspapers.”

A key takeaway from the initiative is the importance of compensating journalists adequately. Report for America has shifted its approach to ensure that participating newsrooms offer journalists a living wage, in light of increasing living costs and student debt challenges.

As local newsrooms continue facing a crisis with higher closure rates and declining journalist numbers, the organization aims to bolster civic engagement and combat misinformation through quality journalism. “Governments need watchdogs,” Kleman added. “And it’s clear that residents want to know what’s happening in their communities.”

As the 100,000-story mark is reached, Report for America emphasizes the urgent need for more local news presence to support communities across the nation.