Republic Services Faces Challenges in Landfill Expansion Efforts

CORVALLIS, Oregon — Republic Services is under pressure to expand its landfill operations as waste transport shifts toward rail across the U.S. The company faces significant challenges in the Pacific Northwest, where few suitable landfill sites exist.

Currently, Republic and its competitor Waste Management operate landfills east of the Cascades. Waste Management’s Columbia Ridge landfill in Oregon is considered exemplary, featuring on-site rail and a long operational lifespan supported by local community benefits. In contrast, Republic’s Roosevelt Landfill in Washington struggles due to a geographical barrier, with its rail spur located five miles away, necessitating costly truck transportation.

As a result of these logistical issues, Roosevelt has been losing contracts, causing Klickitat County to experience a $1 million deficit in franchise revenue last year. Many surrounding counties are opting for the Columbia Ridge site instead.

Coffin Butte is currently Republic’s only active landfill site in the Pacific Northwest. The location allows the company to reduce hauling costs due to its proximity to customers, but this convenience comes with drawbacks. The lack of nearby alternatives has led to inflated tipping fees, negatively impacting local residents.

Moreover, regulatory constraints for siting new landfills west of the Cascades complicate Republic’s options. Residents are reportedly paying some of the highest hauling fees in the region, with average costs exceeding those in neighboring counties, despite shorter transport distances.

Local leaders have been criticized for overlooking environmental violations at Coffin Butte. Concerns have been raised regarding safety, odors, and waste management failures that affect the surrounding community.

If local commissioners approve the expansion of Coffin Butte, Republic Services could potentially exceed its annual intake limit of 1.1 million tons. There is widespread concern that this could lead to the valley becoming a dumping ground, with significant waste coming from outside Benton County.

Critics argue that expansion serves corporate survival more than local needs. They assert that allowing further development at Coffin Butte could result in long-term environmental and economic harm to Benton County.

Marge Popp, a long-time resident of Corvallis and an advocate for responsible waste management, insists that the decision on landfill expansion will shape the future of the community. She urges county commissioners to deny the proposal, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing housing and health over corporate interests.