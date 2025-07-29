San Francisco, CA — Republic Technologies Inc. announced today it has integrated with Kraken, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, to enhance its infrastructure operations. The collaboration aims to improve Republic’s attestation and validator functions.

Founded in 2011, Kraken serves institutional clients in over 190 countries. The company is known for its robust compliance with AML and KYC regulations and was one of the first in the industry to offer independently audited Proof of Reserves.

As Republic builds a proprietary attestation platform that relies on a network of Ethereum validators, the integration with Kraken will help streamline treasury deployment. This change is expected to boost operational efficiency and enhance the performance of Republic’s validator operations.

“Integrating Kraken’s execution capabilities is a strategic move for us,” said a spokesperson for Republic Technologies. “This partnership supports our mission of advancing technical efficiency while maintaining high compliance standards.”

The collaboration will allow Republic to leverage Kraken’s extensive infrastructure, aligning with its commitment to operational excellence. As Republic expands its global footprint, the partnership with Kraken solidifies its position in the digital asset space.