Republicans Alarmed by iPhone Update Blocking Fundraising Texts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An iPhone update set for September is raising concerns among Republican fundraisers. The update includes a new text filtration system that could block critical fundraising and voter outreach efforts.

Apple is launching iOS 26, which will direct text messages from unknown numbers to a separate folder without alerting users. Sean Dollman, a partner at American Made Media Company, commented on the situation, saying, “Big Tech has suppressed him, suspended him, and banned him outright. And now they’re trying to make it so he can’t text anybody either.”

Republican fundraisers, including those from Trump‘s 2024 campaign, are worried that texts related to voter registration and campaign rallies may also be impacted. The data shows Republicans used text messaging campaigns two-to-one over Democrats in the 2024 election cycle, making them particularly vulnerable to the upcoming changes.

Funding results from 2024 reveal Launchpad Strategies raised $509 million for Trump and another $18 million from various clients. Concerns extend beyond political messages, as private correspondences, like doctor appointments, may also be filtered out.

The National Republican Senate Committee estimates the iOS update could lead to over $25 million in losses. Internal memos from July highlighted these worries, pointing to parallels with a Gmail filtration issue from past election cycles. Studies have shown that conservative messages often end up marked as spam.

Ronna McDaniel, the former RNC Chairwoman, stated, “Big Tech has been silencing conservative voices and actively working against Republicans for multiple cycles.”

As the Democratic Party struggles to regroup post-election, Republican fundraisers are already brainstorming ways to adapt to the new iPhone update, suggesting recipients save fundraising numbers in their contacts. Many texts are urging recipients to add Trump’s number or engage in dialogue.