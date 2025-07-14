Rescue of Missing Backpacker in Outback Australia Captivates Nation

PERTH, Australia — Carolina Wilga, a 26-year-old German backpacker, was found alive after 12 harrowing days missing in the remote outback of Western Australia. Local authorities confirmed her rescue on Saturday, following an extensive search operation.

Wilga vanished on June 29 while driving through the Karroun Hill Nature Reserve, a rugged area north of the town of Beacon. Her van became stuck, prompting her to attempt to free it using recovery boards and wood. After the first night, she ventured out on foot to seek help, navigating the harsh terrain.

The police described her survival as remarkable. Officer Jessica Securo stated during a press conference, “We never gave up hope that Carolina would be found safe and well, and this is truly the best outcome and best result we could wish for.”

Wilga was last spotted at a general store in Beacon before her van became stuck approximately 22 miles away. Initial search efforts began after her abandoned vehicle was located, and fears grew due to the area’s freezing temperatures and dangerous wildlife.

Upon her discovery by a passing motorist, Wilga was airlifted to a hospital in Perth. Securo noted, “Carolina has told me that she loves Australia. She still has so much travel to do here.”

Inspector Martin Glynn elaborated on her challenging ordeal, saying she suffered injuries from mosquitoes and other elements during her time in the wilderness. “It’s a very hostile environment… a testimony to demonstrating her bravery in those circumstances,” he said.

Wilga expressed her intent to continue exploring Australia, sparking hope and excitement among those who have followed her story. Meanwhile, authorities continue to emphasize the dangers of venturing into remote regions without adequate preparation.