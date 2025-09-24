NEW YORK, NY — A recent discussion on federally funded research indicates a divide in how universities approach taxpayer dollars. Cullum Clark, a prominent commentator, argues that many universities misuse these funds for projects that do not serve America’s national interests. “U.S.-based researchers earned more than twice as many Nobel prizes as Europe-based scientists on a per capita basis between 1950 and 2010,” Clark notes. He emphasizes the need for a new contract between educational institutions and Washington to refocus on national goals.

In Detroit, the Second Annual People’s Conference for Palestine took place over Labor Day weekend, centering its discussions on the theme “Gaza is our compass.” The conference saw participation from various speakers, including doctors and politicians. Some attendees urged a rethinking of American values and proposed a need to address extremism prevalent in higher education, according to Stu Smith.

Another contentious topic is racial bias in home appraisals. Recent reports suggest that appraisals can vary based on the race of the homeowner.However, Tobias Peter, from the American Enterprise Institute, argues that claims of widespread appraiser bias lack sufficient evidence. He indicates that while inaccurate appraisals happen, courts should require proof of intent rather than relying on flawed methodologies.

In the realm of civil discourse, David Betz, a professor at King’s College London, voices concerns over a potential civil war in the West within the next five years due to deepening divisions between political elites and the public. He advocates for reforms in government, media, and academia to prevent societal unrest.

Moreover, the recent controversy over Jimmy Kimmel‘s ABC show has ignited discussions about free speech in America. Commentators Ilya Shapiro and others analyzed the show’s cancellation, exploring how government actions, corporate media, and public protests influence national conversations.

“The Left wanted a war and it will have one,” one commentator remarked, reflecting the heightened political tensions in the current climate.