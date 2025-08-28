Resident Advocates for Safer Traffic on Tulsa’s Mohawk Boulevard

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — James Johnson, a resident of North Tulsa, is advocating for traffic calming measures on Mohawk Boulevard after witnessing multiple accidents near his home. Johnson has dedicated nearly two years to raising awareness about speeding vehicles at the busy intersection of Mohawk and Troost.

“This is dangerous,” Johnson stated as he discussed the ongoing issue. He has even created homemade speed limit signs in an effort to alert drivers. Since he began his efforts, he has reported seven accidents directly in front of his home over the past year and a half.

Johnson shared his concerns, highlighting the danger posed by vehicles speeding past his property. He recalled an accident that occurred just last month, reiterating the urgent need for action. “Another incident here on Mohawk Boulevard,” he mentioned while reflecting on the alarming situation.

In response to local concerns, the city of Tulsa has made several improvements, including enhanced signage, raised tree canopies, and new lighting, which Johnson appreciates. “That did help, the lighting did help,” he said, acknowledging some positive changes.

However, he criticized the thin rumble strips recently installed, describing them as ineffective. “They’re flat as a pancake,” he remarked, suggesting that the rumble strips should be modified to be more pronounced in order to catch drivers’ attention.

Johnson proposed the addition of flashing speed limit signs, similar to those on Riverside Drive, to encourage drivers to slow down. Furthermore, he called for an increased police presence in the area, questioning why officers do not patrol the troublesome street instead of remaining parked at other locations.

The urgency of his advocacy is underscored by a recent tragedy. Johnson noted that a fatal accident occurred mere yards from his home, claiming the life of cyclist Justin Lee Lewis. “You can see the marks from the street to where the car was going too fast, resulting in this tragic incident,” he said solemnly.

In a statement regarding ongoing safety enhancements, city officials confirmed they are actively working on additional projects, including a traffic signal installation at Mohawk Boulevard and Peoria, set to begin this fall. They emphasized their commitment to improving public safety along this crucial thoroughfare.