Entertainment
Resident Alien to End After Fourth Season on USA Network
LOS ANGELES, CA — The popular sci-fi comedy-drama series Resident Alien will conclude following its fourth season, with the series finale set to air on Aug. 8, 2025, on the USA Network. Creator Chris Sheridan announced the news on July 24, confirming that he anticipated this would be the show’s final season.
“Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending,” Sheridan told TV Insider. He expressed pride in Season 4, stating that the finale is his favorite episode of the series.
Resident Alien first premiered on Syfy in January 2021, featuring Alan Tudyk in the title role of Harry Vanderspeigle, an alien who crash-lands on Earth and assumes the identity of a small-town doctor in Patience, Colorado. Over the course of the series, Harry evolves from a destructive invader to a character loving and protecting Earth.
The show’s strong character dynamics have kept viewers engaged, particularly the relationships Harry develops with the town’s residents, including Asta Twelvetrees, played by Sara Tomko, and Deputy Liv, portrayed by Alice Wetterlund.
The fourth season continues to develop these characters as they face new challenges. Currently, three episodes remain, airing Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network, with the episodes later available on Peacock.
Despite a brief cancellation scare after Season 3, where it was renewed after a budget cut and shift to USA, Resident Alien struggled with ratings and viewership on NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Sheridan, who adapted the show from a comic series, acknowledged the difficulties but said he was grateful for the four-season journey.
In his final notes, Sheridan stated, “This gives Resident Alien a very satisfying ending while also leaving the door cracked open for any future this world may have. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”
