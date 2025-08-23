Entertainment
Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake Treated as Major Release
Tokyo, Japan — Capcom is reportedly planning to treat the upcoming Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake as a major mainline release. This information comes from insider AestheticGamer, who is also known as Dusk Golem. The game will reportedly be developed by many of the same team members who modernized Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4.
Dusk Golem shared his insights on social media, stating that although Code Veronica may not achieve the same ambition as the Resident Evil 4 remake, it will still receive a big-budget approach. He emphasized that this project aims to deliver a high-quality remake, noting that the original’s scope presents different challenges compared to creating the remake of a beloved classic like Resident Evil 4.
Additionally, Dusk Golem hinted that the official reveal of the Code Veronica Remake could take place in 2026, coinciding with the anniversaries of the Resident Evil series. Historically, Capcom has unveiled significant projects during these milestone years. Earlier this month, the insider also mentioned plans for other Resident Evil titles, including a potential remake of Resident Evil Zero, which is undergoing a development reboot.
Looking into the future, a brand-new mainline Resident Evil game is reported to be targeting a release in 2029 or 2030. As of now, Capcom has not commented on these revelations, and details remain unverified until an official announcement is made. However, the possibility that Resident Evil: Code Veronica is being positioned as a major title is encouraging news for longstanding fans eager for a modern version of the 2000 classic.
