Residents Under Level 3 Evacuation Due to Massive Brush Fire in Rainier

RAINIER, Wash. — A large brush fire has prompted Level 3 evacuation orders for residents near 138th Avenue and Military Road Southeast. The order was issued at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday as flames threatened homes and businesses.

The fire has grown to approximately 26 acres since it was first reported, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Initially assessed at just 5 acres, crews have since deployed two helicopters and five hand crews to combat the blaze.

As of 3:30 p.m., one shop was reported to be fully engulfed in flames, with at least two houses in danger. Emergency responders have closed 138th Avenue in both directions to facilitate their efforts, and area residents are advised to avoid the vicinity.

For those living just outside the immediate evacuation zone, a Level 2 “Get Ready” order has been issued, affecting areas east of Rainier Road to Rainier Acres Road and south of 128th Avenue South.

Tenino High School has been designated as an emergency shelter for evacuees. Officials caution that roads may be blocked or congested, so residents are urged to plan their escape routes carefully.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.