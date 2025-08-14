News
Residents Under Level 3 Evacuation Due to Massive Brush Fire in Rainier
RAINIER, Wash. — A large brush fire has prompted Level 3 evacuation orders for residents near 138th Avenue and Military Road Southeast. The order was issued at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday as flames threatened homes and businesses.
The fire has grown to approximately 26 acres since it was first reported, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Initially assessed at just 5 acres, crews have since deployed two helicopters and five hand crews to combat the blaze.
As of 3:30 p.m., one shop was reported to be fully engulfed in flames, with at least two houses in danger. Emergency responders have closed 138th Avenue in both directions to facilitate their efforts, and area residents are advised to avoid the vicinity.
For those living just outside the immediate evacuation zone, a Level 2 “Get Ready” order has been issued, affecting areas east of Rainier Road to Rainier Acres Road and south of 128th Avenue South.
Tenino High School has been designated as an emergency shelter for evacuees. Officials caution that roads may be blocked or congested, so residents are urged to plan their escape routes carefully.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- New Hampshire Faces Heat and Storms This Weekend
- NBA’s Knicks Positioning for Final Roster Spot Amid Scheduling Controversy
- Trump Warns of Severe Consequences Ahead of Putin Meeting
- Twins Snap Losing Streak Against Yankees with 4-1 Victory
- California Lottery Results for August 13, 2025
- California Lottery Draw Results for August 13, 2025
- North Carolina Lottery Draw Results for August 11, 2025
- South Dakota Lottery Results for August 13, 2025, Announced
- EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Returns with Exciting New Flavors
- Britney Spears ‘Furious’ Over Kevin Federline’s Upcoming Memoir
- Horoscope Insights for August 14, 2025: Trust the Signs
- Texas Launches Largest Film Production Hub Amid Major Collaborations
- Lottery Results for Aug. 13, 2025: Powerball, Mega Millions, and More
- Lebanon’s President Rejects Foreign Intervention, Upholds Sovereignty
- Governor Activates Heat Protocol as Connecticut Faces Extreme Temperatures
- Bryan Cranston’s ‘Sneaky Pete’ Now Streaming on Netflix
- Rhode Island Lottery Results for August 2025 Released
- Study Links ADHD Medication to Lower Risk of Suicidal Behaviors and Criminality
- Beware Rising Passport Renewal Scams Online
- Rumble Considers Acquisition of Northern Data for AI Cloud Expansion