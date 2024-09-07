Connect with us

Respecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultures in Rugby League

21 hours ago

Traditional Custodians Of The Land In Australia

The National Rugby League (NRL) acknowledges the importance of recognizing and honoring the Traditional Custodians of the land. The NRL extends its respect to the Elders, both past and present, while recognizing the ongoing connection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to their lands.

This commitment is not only a part of the NRL’s values but also serves as a reminder of the rich stories, traditions, and living cultures that the Indigenous peoples bring to the Australian landscape. The acknowledgement plays a crucial role in promoting understanding and respect among all participants in the game.

As part of their initiatives, both the Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons have demonstrated their support for Indigenous communities. The organizations strongly emphasize the significance of fostering an inclusive environment that acknowledges these cultures during their games and community engagements.

Rachel Adams

