Restaurant Sector Adds 11,000 Jobs Amid Labor Demand

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The restaurant sector saw a net addition of 11,000 jobs in August 2025, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This growth follows a two-month period where payrolls remained relatively static.

In July, the number of jobs increased by 5,800, which balanced out losses of 5,900 in June, culminating in overall staffing levels that have been flat for the first eight months of this year. Year-to-date, fewer than 13,000 jobs have been added in the restaurant industry.

The recent stagnation occurs even as other sectors, particularly in hospitality, continue to hire robustly. Over the last four months, more than 800,000 workers were added to the hospitality workforce, indicating a persistent demand for labor.

However, the restaurant job growth is tempered by a noticeable increase in employee turnover. Between May and July, an average of 715,000 hospitality sector employees quit their jobs, reflecting a higher rate of departures compared to previous months.

Despite these fluctuations, as of August 2025, the restaurant workforce remains above pre-pandemic levels, with employment nearly 93,000 jobs higher (or 0.8%) than in February 2020.

When examining specific segments, the limited-service category continues to dominate job growth within the industry. The coffee and snack sector alone has surpassed pre-pandemic employment levels by 179,000 jobs (or 22%). In contrast, full-service restaurants still lag behind, demonstrating a shortfall of 222,000 jobs (or 4%) compared to their pre-pandemic state.

Restaurant job growth varies widely across states. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have reported staffing levels below pre-pandemic figures, with Massachusetts and West Virginia leading this group. Conversely, mountain states like Idaho, Utah, South Dakota, and Nevada have seen significant job gains above the 2019 baseline.

Overall, the trends indicate a complex recovery path for the restaurant industry, still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic. The statistics reflect both a critical need for continued labor demand and an indication of shifting employment dynamics across various states and restaurant segments.