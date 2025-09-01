Business
Many Restaurants and Stores Open on Labor Day Weekend
HOUSTON, Texas — As Labor Day weekend approaches, many restaurants and grocery stores across the United States will remain open, providing diners and shoppers with plenty of options. The federal holiday, celebrating the achievements of American workers, falls on September 1 this year and traditionally marks the end of summer festivities.
Labor Day was first celebrated in New York City on September 5, 1882, and became a national holiday in 1894 when President Grover Cleveland signed it into law. The day is not only a time for barbecues but also for businesses to promote sales and attract customers.
McDonald's, Starbucks, and Dunkin’ are among the popular chains that will be open, though hours may vary by location. A representative from McDonald’s advised customers to check their local restaurant for specific hours. Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Cava will also be serving regular hours on Labor Day.
While some chains will be open, Raising Cane's will close for the holiday. Burger King‘s hours may differ across locations, while Wendy's locations largely plan to operate but recommend checking with individual stores.
Grocery stores are also accommodating the holiday. Most national chains like Aldi and Target will be open, although Aldi will operate on limited hours. Costco, however, will remain closed on Labor Day.
For a full shopping experience on Labor Day, Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., while Kroger and Hy-Vee plan to welcome customers during regular hours.
As shoppers head out on Monday, September 1, it’s essential to confirm local store hours, whether dining at a favorite restaurant or picking up groceries.
