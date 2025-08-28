Results Announced for Lottery Games on August 27, 2025

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Arizona Lottery reported the results of several draw games on August 27, 2025, as players turn their hopes toward big wins. The draw results included numbers for Powerball and other popular games across the state.

In Powerball, the winning numbers were 09-12-22-41-61, with a Power Play of 4. Additionally, results for other games showed Midday draws of 2-1-8 for Pick 3 and Evening draws of 4-3-2. For Lucky For Life, players checked the latest numbers: Red Balls included 05-21 and White Balls 15-22 with Lucky Ball being 08.

Lottery players can purchase tickets at retailers like gas stations and supermarkets, as well as online through services such as the Jackpocket app, which allows users to select games and numbers directly from their devices.

The Arizona Lottery offers games like Powerball, Mega Millions, and The Pick, appealing to many hoping for life-changing jackpots. Recently, the lottery saw a record number of players, with some jackpots reaching historic figures in the top ten of U.S. lottery history.

In terms of claiming prizes, winners in Arizona can redeem up to $100 at local retailers. For prizes exceeding $599, players must submit a claim either by mail or visit designated Arizona Lottery offices in Phoenix and Tucson, both of which handle larger prize amounts.

For those interested in online play, many states including Arizona provide access to digital lottery services, enhancing convenience for players. The Arizona Lottery continues to support local initiatives through funding, with proceeds going towards education and environmental conservation efforts.

The Arizona Lottery urges players to play responsibly. For support with gambling problems, resources including 1-800-GAMBLER are available.