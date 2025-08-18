Retailers Roll Out Early Labor Day Deals Ahead of Holiday Weekend

NEW YORK, NY — As Labor Day approaches, many retailers are making early moves with discounts, offering shoppers a chance to save ahead of the holiday weekend. This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 1.

Retailers such as Bear, Lowe's, and Nolah have initiated markdowns on popular categories, including home goods and furniture. These sales are generally expected during the last week of August and during the holiday weekend, but brands are getting ahead of the competition.

Labor Day weekend has grown famous for its deep discounts and seasonal inventory clear-outs, making it one of the busiest shopping periods, rivaling Black Friday.

“With deals already beginning, now is the time for customers to prepare their wish lists and follow pricing trends,” said a retail analyst. “By tracking prices, shoppers can maximize savings when ultimate discounts arrive.”

Some of the notable sales include 34% off Bear products, 30% off Nolah items, and discounts reaching 67% at Saks OFF 5TH. Other retailers, like Gap and J.Crew, are also offering significant markdowns.

Summer is nearing its end, and brands like Reformation are already rolling out deals, with sitewide sales up to 30% off, covering essential clothing items for the cooler weather ahead.

Nordstrom has unveiled more discounts, offering prices slashed on functional outerwear and trendy footwear in its latest promotions.

Old Navy is also boasting discounts as steep as 75%, with dresses and denim at unbeatable prices. Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of these early sales.

Free People is offering floral skirts and sandals at reduced rates, making it a popular choice among customers seeking style at lower prices.

With brands like Lululemon also participating in the early sales, shoppers can find markdowns on activewear. Labor Day sales are not just for appliances and furniture anymore; fashion retailers are joining in too.

As the holiday approaches, more retailers are expected to introduce special deals, giving shoppers ample opportunity to prepare for their fall wardrobes.