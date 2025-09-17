Entertainment
Retired Hitman Returns in Anticipated Anime Series Sakamoto Days
LOS ANGELES, CA — Taro Sakamoto’s days as a retired hitman have come to an end with the return of the popular anime series, Sakamoto Days. The second part of the series premiered recently, reigniting interest in Sakamoto’s attempts to juggle his peaceful family life with the dangers of his past career.
Initially a hitman, Sakamoto has settled down and opened a neighborhood store with his wife and child. However, this quiet life hasn’t kept him in shape. Despite his physical decline, Sakamoto still holds his skills, as he is drawn back into the shadows to protect his loved ones.
Sakamoto Days is one of the most awaited anime of 2025. Fans can now enjoy new episodes of Part 2, which air each Monday at 6:00 a.m. PST / 9:00 a.m. EST. Each episode offers both English subtitles and dubs. The second part features 11 episodes, with recent episodes including ones released on July 14, 21, 28, and continuing through September 22.
The anticipated schedule for episodes includes upcoming releases like Episode 22 on September 22. The first part had an exciting lineup that started in January, with the final episode set to complete in late March.
The new season features music from Kroi, who performs the opening theme “Method,” while go!go!vanillas provides the ending theme “Dandelion.” Fans also remember the first part’s songs like “Run Sakamoto Run” by Vaundy and “Futsū (Normal)” by Conton Candy.
As excitement builds, fans are eager to see how Sakamoto continues to balance his old life with his new family responsibilities while preparing for any threats that may arise. The journey back into the assassin world is just beginning as Sakamoto Days keeps delivering thrilling content.
