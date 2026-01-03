Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, N.Y. – Phil Pulaski, a retired chief of detectives from the New York City Police Department, has been appointed as the deputy police chief for the City of Newburgh. The new position, announced by City Manager Todd Venning, will officially begin on January 1, 2026.

Mayor Torrance Harvey confirmed the news to Mid-Hudson News, stating that Pulaski may meet with Chief Brandan Rola and tour the police headquarters as early as today. The funding for this unexpected position is included in the city’s budget for 2026.

The appointment memo was sent out on Christmas Eve, with no prior notification to Chief Rola, according to sources. Attempts to reach Chief Rola for comment were unsuccessful.

Pulaski, who also serves as an adjunct professor and attorney, brings extensive law enforcement experience to his new role. His biography highlights a significant background in counterterrorism and intelligence, having participated in investigations related to the September 11 attacks, the anthrax attacks of October 2001, and several high-profile bombing attempts.

For three decades, Pulaski practiced law for the NYPD, authored numerous legal publications, and taught law courses, including New York State Bar Continuing Legal Education classes. His career has involved managing critical incidents, including bombings and hostage situations.

The addition of Pulaski aims to enhance the city’s police leadership, ensuring effective public safety management in Newburgh.