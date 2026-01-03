News
Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, N.Y. – Phil Pulaski, a retired chief of detectives from the New York City Police Department, has been appointed as the deputy police chief for the City of Newburgh. The new position, announced by City Manager Todd Venning, will officially begin on January 1, 2026.
Mayor Torrance Harvey confirmed the news to Mid-Hudson News, stating that Pulaski may meet with Chief Brandan Rola and tour the police headquarters as early as today. The funding for this unexpected position is included in the city’s budget for 2026.
The appointment memo was sent out on Christmas Eve, with no prior notification to Chief Rola, according to sources. Attempts to reach Chief Rola for comment were unsuccessful.
Pulaski, who also serves as an adjunct professor and attorney, brings extensive law enforcement experience to his new role. His biography highlights a significant background in counterterrorism and intelligence, having participated in investigations related to the September 11 attacks, the anthrax attacks of October 2001, and several high-profile bombing attempts.
For three decades, Pulaski practiced law for the NYPD, authored numerous legal publications, and taught law courses, including New York State Bar Continuing Legal Education classes. His career has involved managing critical incidents, including bombings and hostage situations.
The addition of Pulaski aims to enhance the city’s police leadership, ensuring effective public safety management in Newburgh.
Recent Posts
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation
- January’s Wolf Moon to Illuminate Night Sky with Spectacle
- Will Trent Season 4 Premieres January 6 on ABC
- Sooners Host Rebels in SEC Opener on January 3
- 49ers Aim for Top NFC Seed Amid Playoff Hopes
- Cold Weather Shelters Open in Tampa Bay Region
- Iowa Basketball Hosts UCLA in Big Ten Clash
- Arizona Wildcats Face Tough Test at Utah to Open Big 12 Play
- Timberwolves Face Heat in Crucial NBA Matchup Tonight
- Ryan Clark Predicts Major Changes for Steelers and Giants in 2026
- Barcelona vs. Espanyol: First Derby of 2026 Kicks Off
- Lille OSC Faces Stade Rennes in Key Ligue 1 Clash