Retired Watchmaker Unveils Decades-Long Search for JFK’s Clock

Eugene, Oregon — Bill Anderson, a 95-year-old retired watchmaker, has dedicated decades to unraveling a mystery surrounding a clock he believes may have ties to former President John F. Kennedy. The clock, resembling a ship’s wheel, was made by the renowned Chelsea Clock Co., which supplied clocks for Navy battleships during World War II and the White House.

Anderson first noticed the clock, known as the Chelsea Comet, in 1999 while browsing eBay. He purchased it from a New Hampshire dealer for $280. The base of the clock is engraved with the initials “J.F.K.” — a detail that has fascinated Anderson ever since. He said, “This is a nice game that I’ve got going here.”

Over the years, Anderson, who grew up in Roseburg, Oregon, has immersed himself in the world of clock collecting and researched the clock’s history. His journey took him from online forums to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and eventually to a refrigerated vault 200 feet underground in Pennsylvania.

Initially, he sought a certificate of origin from Chelsea, but it arrived with “no record” for the original buyer. Despite this, Anderson continues to believe in the clock’s significance. “With Kennedy, you get the highest multiplication factor for any political figure,” Paul Boutros, head of the U.S. watch business for Phillips, noted.

Investigating whether the clock was displayed at the White House, Anderson found a blurry photograph of Kennedy’s desk from 1954, where the clock appeared. However, the clarity was insufficient to confirm its identity. After years of searching, the original negative of the photo was located in an underground archive, but when scanned, the Comet’s details were still unclear.

Despite disappointment, Anderson reflects on his long search with gratitude, particularly after losing his wife, Sallie, in July 2023. He remains passionate about the hunt, stating, “I don’t know how many more miles down the road I’ve got.” His children are already selecting from his collection, but he has not yet offered them the Comet. His son, Mike Anderson, a watchmaker, believes his father wants to maintain the connection to JFK and believes that drive fuels his father’s search.