Wednesday Returns for Darker Season 2 on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CA — The second season of Netflix’s popular series Wednesday has returned, with the first four episodes available for streaming now. The remaining episodes will premiere on September 3.

This season, Wednesday’s journey at Nevermore Academy promises to be even darker and more complex. Co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum, “Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries.”

Jenna Ortega reprises her role as Wednesday, who will face fresh supernatural challenges. This season, familiar faces from the Addams Family—Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley—will have expanded roles. Tim Burton, the director and executive producer, noted that this year brings significant family dynamics into Wednesday’s school life.

<p“Your family at school is the worst thing possible, isn’t it?” Burton said. Wednesday's brother, Pugsley, played by Isaac Ordonez, faces his own struggles. He arrives at Nevermore with electrokinesis powers that complicate his integration into school life.

Ordonez shared insights on Pugsley’s challenges, saying, “He really wants to fit in, and he really wants a friend, but it’s not looking very good.” The family dynamics create tension, particularly between Wednesday and her mother, Morticia, as they face a mother-daughter conflict involving fencing—an unusual clash for the two.

Adding to the family drama is the introduction of Morticia’s mother, Hester Frump, portrayed by Joanna Lumley. The show also features new cast members, including Steve Buscemi as Principal Barry Dort. Buscemi described his character as a mysterious figure who loves Nevermore but is still not entirely trustworthy.

With anticipation building, season two of Wednesday sets up thrilling storylines that will continue to expand as the series progresses. Fans eager for more of Wednesday’s adventures can look forward to the mid-season finale on September 3.