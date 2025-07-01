Reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Set for July 1, 2025

NEW YORK, NY — Hulu‘s popular reality series, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” is set to air its first-ever reunion special on July 1, 2025, at midnight ET.

This 100-minute episode promises to be packed with never-before-seen footage and a surprise announcement, according to Hulu. Fans can catch the drama starting at 12 a.m. ET or 9 p.m. PT the night before, provided they have a Hulu subscription.

Nick Viall, a familiar face from Bachelor Nation, will host the reunion. He expressed excitement in a social media post, stating, “This July will definitely have fireworks!!” Viall has a history of interviewing many of the cast members on his podcast, “The Viall Files,” preparing him to lead the discussion.

Joining Viall will be cast members Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayka Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Miranda McWhorter, and Layla Taylor. The reunion will feature heated confrontations as they dissect the events of the explosive second season.

However, one notable absence will be Demi Engemann, who cited a conflicting family trip to Disneyland as the reason for her missing the reunion. Engemann shared her frustration on Instagram, stating she tried to change the filming date but could not reach an agreement with production.

Her absence raises questions among fans, particularly since Engemann was often labeled as the season’s villain. Other cast members have expressed disappointment about her no-show. Jessi Ngatikaura commented, “Everyone wanted answers from her during this reunion, and it’s unfortunate she can’t be here. But she still might be heard in some capacity during the special.”

As excitement builds for the reunion, the cast is gearing up to tackle unresolved conflicts and revisit dramatic moments from the past season. A trailer released on June 23 hints at intense discussions, with cast members hinting at exposing secrets and unveiling shocking truths.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the reunion, which is a major event in the world of reality television. The special is expected to provide a unique perspective on the women’s experiences and rekindle discussions about enduring conflicts as they prepare for future seasons.