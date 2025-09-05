Wednesday Reveals Surprising Origin Story for Thing in Season 2 Finale

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Season 2 finale of the popular Netflix series ‘Wednesday‘ sheds light on the origin of the beloved character Thing, a disembodied hand that has captivated fans since the show’s debut. Creator Miles Millar discussed this twist during a recent interview with Deadline.

In this season’s conclusion, viewers discover that Thing is actually the right hand of Davinci student Isaac Night, also known as Slurp the Zombie. Isaac, played by Owen Painter, is accidentally revived by Pugsley Addams, portrayed by Isaac Ordonez, who digs him up from beneath the Skull Tree.

Millar expressed excitement about crafting Thing’s backstory, emphasizing the lack of established lore in the Addams family. ‘There wasn’t a Thing origin story. The Addams family is essentially a blank canvas,’ he said, explaining their creative freedom. ‘People always ask us, where’s Thing from?’

Co-creator Alfred Gough noted that the creator’s decision to hide clues about Thing’s origins throughout the season was intentional. ‘Many viewers were surprised by the reveal, thinking, ‘Oh my God! It was right in front of our faces the whole time,’ he said.

In the finale, Thing demonstrates his loyalty when he risks his safety to protect Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. During a tension-filled moment, Thing attempts to rescue her from Isaac as he tries to bury her alive. Millar described this as the emotional climax of the season, showcasing the bond between Thing and the Addams family.

Despite being captured, Thing ultimately returns to his family, and Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, reassures him of their unbroken connection. ‘That’s really the emotional heart of the show,’ Millar added.

This poignant conclusion not only reveals Thing’s complicated past but also explores themes of family loyalty and acceptance in the face of adversity.