București, Romania — Gigi Nețoiu, a former security officer for Nicolae Ceaușescu, made shocking revelations about the fall of Romania’s communist regime. Speaking recently, Nețoiu claimed that the regime change was anticipated as early as 1987, and that the USSR had already approved Ion Iliescu as Ceaușescu’s successor. Nețoiu stated that Iliescu, who later became Romania’s first post-December president after a landslide victory on May 20, 1990, was widely recognized as the next leader even before it happened.

“It was no secret,” he said. “Everyone was aware of who would take over. We had been following Iliescu closely and were respectful, knowing agents were working to undermine the system. With Gorbachev’s visit being a pivotal moment, it was clear that Iliescu would succeed Ceaușescu.”

Nețoiu, who served in the Securitate from 1985 to 1989, also addressed Elena Ceaușescu’s involvement in her husband’s downfall, suggesting she negatively influenced his decisions. “He put his trust in the army and the security forces, but they were the first to betray him. Many thought it would be a peaceful transition, but the army abandoned him first,” he explained.

According to Nețoiu, the security forces received orders to withdraw once protests began at the University of Bucharest during the revolution. He reflected on this, noting that Ceaușescu’s reliance on support from the military and the populace was misplaced. “He did not anticipate the outcome,” he added.

Gigi Nețoiu’s statements provide insight into the tensions and betrayals leading up to the revolution that ultimately ended Ceaușescu’s dictatorial reign.