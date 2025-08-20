Review: Andaz Prague Offers Luxury and Comfort in Historic Hotel

Prague, Czech Republic — The Andaz Prague hotel, a luxury property in the heart of the city, offers guests an upscale experience with amenities and services that stand out. I spent a night there, enjoying everything from the warm welcome to delicious food and drinks.

My stay at the Andaz Prague cost about $300, though prices can soar to $650 per night during peak season. As a Category 6 hotel, it requires between 21,000 to 29,000 points for free nights, depending on the season. I opted for cash to avoid using my points.

Opened in 2022, the hotel is located in the historic Sugar Palace, built in 1916. From there, most major attractions are within walking distance, making it convenient for tourists. After my stay, I took a budget-friendly direct bus to the airport instead of spending more on Uber.

Upon arrival at 3:00 p.m., I was greeted by the staff and offered a beverage—an inviting touch that reflects the Andaz brand. The lobby, bathed in natural light, featured a unique array of furniture.

As a Globalist member, I was thrilled to be upgraded to suite 507. The room’s thoughtful layout resembled a chic city apartment, complete with a sitting area and a spacious restroom furnished with luxury Byredo amenities.

A welcome gift of chocolates awaited me, and the mini-bar was stocked with soft drinks and treats. A tea kettle and a Nespresso machine were also available for use.

The fitness center, equipped with Techno Gym machines, is available 24/7, while the full-service spa named Femme offers various treatments, including complimentary access to the sauna and steam room for all guests.

I particularly enjoyed the Globalist Happy Hour at the MEZ bar, where cocktails are crafted based on the scents you prefer. The hotel also provides around-the-clock room service and all-day dining at the ZEM Restaurant.

The breakfast buffet at ZEM was remarkable, featuring high-quality baked goods, fresh juices, and gourmet options. Fresh-squeezed orange juice and delicious Turkish eggs were among the highlights.

The bar had an extensive selection of beverages, including craft cocktails such as a gin basil smash, perfect for unwinding after a day of exploration. Although room service was limited during early morning hours, the overall service was excellent, with staff being friendly and attentive.

Overall, my stay at Andaz Prague blended comfort, luxury, and top-notch service. While there are other Hyatt options in the city, this hotel truly stands out, making it a memorable experience.