Revival of Jewish Community in Dominican Republic Amid New Beginnings

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic — The Jewish community in Sosúa is experiencing a revival thanks to the arrival of Rabbi Daniel and Esther Silco, who founded Chabad of the North Coast three months ago. Once a haven for Jewish refugees from Europe in the 1930s, the community has significantly dwindled over the years, but it is now witnessing a resurgence.

Daniel Suissa, a young Israeli businessman, expressed optimism about the Silcos’ arrival. “We were all waiting for this,” he said. Chabad hosted a successful Purim party soon after their arrival, gathering over 60 attendees, many of whom met for the first time. “Chabad brought our community together,” Suissa added.

Since moving to Puerto Plata, the Silcos have transformed their home into a central hub for Jewish life. They have hosted festive events like a Passover Seder under an outdoor canopy, led weekly educational classes, and launched a kids’ club. Shabbat dinners on Friday nights attract between 30 to 80 participants, including locals and tourists.

Kosher food delivery has also improved significantly, facilitated by Rabbi Shimon Pelman from Chabad of Santo Domingo. “People are really thirsty for connection,” Rabbi Silco remarked, emphasizing the community’s desire for a place to learn and pray together.

As the community continues to expand, plans are in motion to create a permanent synagogue and community center, providing a stable home for this growing Jewish population. Erez Yishai, who has lived in the region for over four years, highlighted the transformation brought by Chabad. “Before, there was no kosher food, no minyan, no Torah — nothing,” he stated. “Now we have Shabbat meals, Torah classes, and a community that supports each other.”

The development of the community showcases a renewed commitment to Jewish life in the Dominican Republic, marked by a spirit of inclusiveness and togetherness.