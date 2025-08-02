Revolution Celebrate 30 Seasons with Alumni Night Against D.C. United

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution will celebrate their 30th season with an Alumni Night on Saturday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. against D.C. United at Gillette Stadium. This special event will honor the club’s history while fans can enjoy a unique experience with former players.

As part of the festivities, a “Meet the Greats” event will take place at the Sports Illustrated Pavilion before the match. Attendees can enjoy unlimited food, beer, and wine while meeting legends from every era of Revolution soccer. The event aims to gather stories and memories from the team’s past during a live recording of The Far Post Podcast.

Tickets for the “Meet the Greats” event are available now, starting at $180 for non-members and $80 for Season Members. In addition to the meet-and-greet, all fans will see alumni recognized on the field during halftime, honoring their contributions to the club.

Parking lots will open at 5:30 p.m., with gates opening for the general public at 6:30 p.m. The Revs will wear their “The ’96” kit for the match, a tribute to their early days, featuring retro designs and colors reminiscent of their inaugural season.

This matchup against D.C. United marks the 100th meeting between the two Major League Soccer clubs, which began with the Revolution’s first home game on April 27, 1996. The Revs enter the match with a record of 6-11-7, while D.C. United sits lower in the standings at 4-14-7.

Recently, the Revolution have struggled to find success, going winless in their last nine matches. They seek to turn their season around as they continue a four-game homestand after a lengthy break. D.C. United, on the other hand, also seeks a much-needed victory as they remain winless in their last nine games.

Looking ahead, after facing D.C. United, the Revolution will conclude their homestand against Los Angeles FC on August 16. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy all the alumni events and festivities planned for the evening.