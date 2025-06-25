Revolution Face Unbeaten Nashville SC in Upcoming Match

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution will host Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 25, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. This match is crucial for the Revs, who are looking to bounce back from a recent defeat.

Midfielder Carles Gil has been essential to New England’s offensive strategy but has struggled to score lately, failing to find the net since the May 11 thriller against Orlando City. Manager Bruce Arena emphasizes the need for Gil’s vision and creativity to ignite the team’s attack as they aim to regain form.

To stifle Nashville’s potent attack, defense players Mamadou Fofana and his teammates will need to rise to the occasion. The team faces the challenge of managing stars like Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar, each with 15 goal contributions this season, positioning them right behind Lionel Messi in league statistics. Mukhtar’s continued excellence has notable implications for MVP conversations given his role in nearly half of Nashville’s 32 goals this season.

In their previous match-up, the teams settled for a 0-0 draw during the season opener on February 22. Historically, clashes between the Revolution and Nashville at Gillette Stadium have been low-scoring, with just two goals counted in four regular-season meetings.

New England has experienced a mixed season thus far, holding a record of 6-5-5 and currently sitting at 23 points in the Eastern Conference. Despite their recent 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati, the Revolution maintain one of the best defensive records in Major League Soccer, only conceding 15 goals in 16 games.

Nashville SC, coming into Foxborough with a commendable record of 9-4-5 (32 points), has not lost in their last nine matches in the league and maintains a 7-0-4 record in all competitions. The team is currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, thanks in part to head coach B.J. Callaghan’s revised game strategy.

Both teams will aim to secure a win as they look to build momentum in the season. Following this match, the Revolution will complete a three-game homestand against the Colorado Rapids on June 28.

Fans attending the match will also receive a special matchday poster designed by New Hampshire artist Marc Fournier, honoring New England’s rich history and culture.