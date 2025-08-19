Sports
Rey Mysterio Promises to Bring Alberto El Patron Back to WWE
TULSA, Oklahoma – Wrestling star Rey Mysterio has sparked excitement among fans by promising to bring Alberto El Patron back to WWE. This statement was made at the AAA Triplemania XXXIII event over the weekend, where the audience chanted for El Patron, who has not been part of WWE since 2016.
During his appearance, Mysterio addressed the rowdy crowd, saying in Spanish, “I’ll bring him, wait on me.” The comment has left fans speculating whether it could signal a return to WWE, especially after the company recently acquired AAA, where El Patron currently competes.
El Patron, known as Alberto Del Rio during his WWE tenure, achieved significant success, including winning the Royal Rumble and becoming a four-time world champion. However, his controversial past has kept WWE hesitant about his return to the main roster despite some encouragement from fellow wrestlers.
Mysterio’s endorsement adds weight to the possibility of El Patron’s comeback. While it’s unclear if Mysterio meant returning to WWE specifically or AAA, the partnership between the two promotions may provide a pathway for El Patron’s resurgence.
As fans eagerly await developments, Mysterio’s bold assertion has certainly ignited interest in the future of both superstars and their storied rivalry.
